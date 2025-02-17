Former CM Biren Faces Fresh Controversy As Ex-Aide Blames Him For Manipur Crisis

NET Web Desk

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has landed in fresh controversy after his former close aide and ex-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Manipur, Monoharmayum Barish Sharma, publicly accused him of being the root cause of the ongoing crisis in the state.

In a viral social media video, Barish Sharma claimed that he was the first village defender to be arrested and alleged that he had carried out various tasks under the direct orders of the former CM. During a confrontation with a group of Meira Paibi at his residence in Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal, he shouted, “Biren destroyed Manipur.”

The incident occurred around noon when a group of Meira Paibi, reportedly from Kumbi in Bishnupur district, gathered at his residence. The women were allegedly angered by a social media post by Barish Sharma, in which he claimed that the sit-in protest on February 12 was staged by paying Rs. 500 per participant.

One of the protesting Meira Paibi members expressed shock over his remarks, stating that they were deeply hurt by the accusations. The situation remains tense as political and social tensions continue to escalate in the state.