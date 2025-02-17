Manipur: Class XII Board Exam Begins, Over 29,000 Students Appear

NET Web Desk

The Higher Secondary Examination 2024, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (CoHSEM), commenced today across the state. A total of 29,065 students appeared for the Class 12 final examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (CoHSEM) across 112 examination centers in the state on Monday.

The examinations, which commenced today, will continue till March 26, 2025.

Compared to the previous year, the number of students appearing for the exam has decreased, with 31,352 students having taken the examination last year.

Meanwhile, preparations for the Matriculation or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination, to be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BoSEM) from February 19 to March 7, 2025, have also formally begun across the state.

Authorities have ensured security measures to prevent any disruptions. The exams are set to continue over the coming weeks, determining the academic future of thousands of students in the state.