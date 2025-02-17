Theft at Tripura’s CBI Camp Office: Police Arrests Six Youths, Stolen Items Recovered

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 17, 2025: In connection with a theft at the Tripura’s CBI camp office, Shyamali Bazar area in Agartala city here on February 11 last, NCC Police Station staff has arrested six individuals on February 12 and Sunday.

It was reported that the thieves have stolen doors, windows and furniture. Four of the accused were taken on remand, leading to the recovery of more stolen items during interrogation, officials confirmed.

The break-in took place at the CBI camp office. The thieves dismantled and took away the doors and windows of two residential quarters within the office premises. Additionally, they looted eight steel cupboards, four chairs, and various electrical equipment.

CBI officials found the theft on February 11 during a routine visit to the camp office and promptly reported it to the NCC police station. “Upon receiving the complaint, we launched an investigation, and our team quickly identified and apprehended two suspects,” said Inspector Anurag of CBI’s Agartala unit.

SI Joynal Hossain of Abhoynagar police outpost under NCC police station led the investigation and arrested two individuals, Biplab Debbarma and Raju Bhowmik. While some stolen items were recovered following their arrest on February 12, further interrogation led to the detention of four more individuals Dilip Sarkar, Biltu Tanti and others, resulting in the retrieval of additional stolen goods, including chairs, fans, doors, windows and tables.

“Most of the stolen items have been recovered, and we are continuing our investigation,” said SDPO Subrata Barmanwhile addressing reporters at NCC police station today. He further revealed that the arrested individuals reside in the Shyamoli Bazar area, with some suspected of being drug addicts.