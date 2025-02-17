Tripura: Students Block Road in Protest Against Principal’s Transfer, Lift Blockade After Assurance

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 17, 2025: A group of students from Tripura’s Madhya Rajnagar Junior Basic School in northern district staged a road blockade on Monday to protest the transfer of their principal Pradip Dutta. The demonstration took place on the main road of Kurti Premtala in front of the school, was lifted only after the intervention and assurance of the local panchayat head.

According to sources, the school is located under the Kurti Gram Panchayat in Dharmanagar subdivision, has 101 students from grades one to five, with only two teachers. The recent transfer order of acting principal Pradip Dutta sparked outrage among the students, leading them to block the road and even set fire to objects in protest.

Upon receiving information about the protest, the head of Kurti Gram Panchayat rushed to the scene to mediate. “I have assured the students that their concerns will be taken up with the higher authorities. We will discuss the matter and see what can be done regarding the transfer,” the panchayat head stated.

Following this assurance, the students lifted the blockade, restoring normalcy in the area. The incident highlights the deep bond between students and their acting principal, as well as concerns over the limited teaching staff at the school.