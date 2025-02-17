Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh to Unveil Foundation Stone of Integrated Aqua Park in Tripura: Minister Sudhangshu Das

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 17, 2025: In a significant step toward self-sufficiency in fish production and employment generation, the Tripura government has announced plans to establish an Integrated Aqua Park in the Haor area of BC Nagar Gram Panchayat, Unakoti district. The foundation stone of the project will be laid soon by Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, according to Tripura Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das.

Speaking about the initiative, Minister Das emphasized the government’s commitment to boosting local fish farming and creating employment opportunities.

“In order to make Unakoti district self-sufficient in fish production and empower the unemployed by providing jobs, the Fisheries Department of the Government of Tripura has already initiated a plan to build an Integrated Aqua Park in the Haor area of ​​BC Nagar Gram Panchayat,” Das stated.

Ahead of the project’s formal launch, Minister Das along with Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, the District Magistrate of Unakoti and the Director of the Fisheries Department convened a preparatory meeting at BC Nagar Gram Panchayat. The meeting provided an opportunity for the ministers and officials to exchange views with local residents, landowners, and fish farmers about the upcoming project.

Minister Tinku Roy, who is also the MLA of the area, stressed the importance of this initiative in strengthening the local economy and tourism sector.

“This project aims to increase the income of fish farmers by constructing a large water reservoir in the Haor Bazar of the Chandipur assembly constituency. It will not only boost fish farming but also develop tourism and create new employment opportunities for the unemployed youth of Unakoti,” Roy explained.

Minister Roy further revealed that ₹100 crore has been allocated for the project, which is expected to bring major economic and social development to the region.

“The work of forming an Integrated Aqua Park by constructing a large water reservoir in Haor Bazar is set to begin very soon. This ₹100-crore project will open new horizons in the district’s economic and social landscape,” he added.

Along with fish farming, the project will also focus on infrastructure development, including the renovation of surrounding roads to improve travel convenience for local residents.

The Bhoomi Pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) for the project is scheduled to be held in the coming days. Minister Tinku Roy personally inspected the designated land, calling the moment “emotionally special” for him.

Expressing gratitude toward the local community, Roy encouraged collective efforts to ensure the success of the project.

“I sincerely thank the entire locality for extending a helping hand in implementing this great initiative. This project will not only open the door to economic prosperity but also create numerous employment opportunities. Let us all move forward together to realize this dream,” he stated.

The upcoming Integrated Aqua Park is expected to be a game-changer for Unakoti, setting a model for sustainable fish farming, tourism development, and employment generation in the region.