NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday expressed his pleasure in welcoming V Muraleedharan, former Minister of State for External Affairs and Co-ordinator of Northeastern States, and Ashok Singhal, Minister of Assam and State Incharge, to the state.

In a message posted on social media, CM Khandu highlighted that the leaders are engaged in significant discussions aimed at enhancing the region’s development and strengthening their collective vision for progress.