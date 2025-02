NET Web Desk

In a major operation, Cachar Police, under Dholai Police Station, successfully intercepted a vehicle in Ramprasadpur and seized a significant quantity of illegal drugs. Authorities recovered 40,000 YABA tablets and 260 grams of heroin, valued at ₹14 crore in the market. One individual has been arrested in connection with the bust.

The operation underscores the commitment of Assam Police to tackling the growing drug menace in the region.