Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: KCP-PWG Cadre Arrested In For Extortion Activities

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

A team of the Comando Unit Kakching arrested an active member of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party – Progressive War Group (KCP-PWG) from Irum Mapal area in Kakching district today.

The arrested individual has been identified as Naorem Premkanta Singh (43), also known as Thengra, son of Naorem Ibomcha Singh of Kakching Irum Mapal. During interrogation, he admitted to being involved in extortion activities targeting the general public in Kakching. He further revealed that he was operating under the command of one S/S Poirei of the same outfit.

A case has been registered at Kakching Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News