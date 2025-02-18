Manipur: KCP-PWG Cadre Arrested In For Extortion Activities

NET Web Desk

A team of the Comando Unit Kakching arrested an active member of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party – Progressive War Group (KCP-PWG) from Irum Mapal area in Kakching district today.

The arrested individual has been identified as Naorem Premkanta Singh (43), also known as Thengra, son of Naorem Ibomcha Singh of Kakching Irum Mapal. During interrogation, he admitted to being involved in extortion activities targeting the general public in Kakching. He further revealed that he was operating under the command of one S/S Poirei of the same outfit.

A case has been registered at Kakching Police Station, and further investigation is underway.