Manipur: UNKA Finance Secretary Arrested In Churachandpur; Weapons Seized

NET Web Desk

Security forces have arrested the Finance Secretary of the proscribed United National Kuki Army (UNKA), a non-Suspension of Operations (SoO) entity, in Churachandpur district.

According to a statement from the defence wing, the arrest was made following specific intelligence inputs, prompting a joint cordon and search operation by Assam Rifles and the police on Monday night.

During the operation, the cadre attempted to flee but was swiftly pursued and forced to surrender without a single shot being fired, highlighting the troops’ tactical discipline and commitment to civilian safety.

Security forces recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition from the arrested individual. A subsequent search of the house where he was hiding led to the discovery of a .315 rifle and a country-made single-barrel rifle.

During initial questioning, Mr. Kigen identified himself as the Finance Secretary of UNKA. Authorities are continuing their investigation into his activities and potential links to other insurgent networks.