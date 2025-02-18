Nagaland: NNPGs Reject Comparison Between Agreed Position And Framework Agreement

NET Web Desk

Dimapur: The working committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), led by N Kitovi Zhimomi, has strongly dismissed any attempt to compare the “Agreed Position” with the “Framework Agreement,” in response to recent remarks by the NSCN (IM).

In a statement issued by the NNPGs’ media cell, the committee clarified that the two agreements should not be compared. They pointed out that the Framework Agreement, signed on August 3, 2015, begins by acknowledging that the Indo-Naga conflict has lasted over six decades, which, according to the NNPGs, ignores the contributions and sacrifices made by Nagas before 1955.

The NNPGs further emphasized that the “Agreed Position,” signed on November 17, 2017, is clear and unequivocal. It recognizes the historical and political rights of the Nagas to self-determine their future in line with their distinct identity, aiming to address the Indo-Naga political issues based on current political realities.

In contrast, the committee criticized the Framework Agreement for not acknowledging key historical events, such as the 1951 Naga plebiscite, the 1947 Naga declaration of independence, and the 1929 Naga memorandum to the Simon Commission. The NNPGs also stated that the Framework Agreement fails to address issues such as freedom, independent sovereignty, and the integration of Naga-inhabited areas, accusing it of “burying” these concerns.

Concluding their statement, the NNPGs urged the Naga people to understand the differences between the two agreements and focus on finding a practical solution that will allow the Nagas to determine their future free from external interference.