Northeast Frontier Railway Achieves Milestone in Sivok-Rangpo Railway Project

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 18, 2025: In a major boost to regional connectivity, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in collaboration with IRCON International Limited, has achieved a significant milestone in the ongoing Sivok-Rangpo Railway Project. This landmark infrastructure initiative aims to enhance connectivity between West Bengal and Sikkim fostering economic growth and regional integration.

Highlighting the recent progress, NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma stated, “The successful launching of two 69-meter-long Open Web girders for Bridge No. 6 marks a remarkable achievement in this ambitious project. These girders, weighing a total of 810 metric tons (excluding the Launching Nose weight), were launched at a height of 40 meters using the advanced Launching Nose method. This technique ensures precision and efficiency in constructing challenging bridge structures across difficult terrain.”

Providing an update on the overall progress, Sharma added, “Out of the 13 major bridges planned, we have successfully completed 7, with steady progress on the remaining 6. The dedication of IRCON, under the guidance of NFR, reflects our firm commitment to completing this project efficiently and with the highest standards of excellence.”

The Sivok-Rangpo Railway Project, spanning 44.96 km, includes 14 tunnels, 13 major bridges, 9 minor bridges, and 5 stations. Sharma further elaborated, “The project alignment is predominantly tunnel-based, with approximately 38.65 km passing through tunnels. The longest tunnel (T-10) extends 5.3 km, while the longest bridge (Br-17) measures 425 meters.”

Emphasizing the transformative impact of the project, Sharma remarked, “Once completed, this railway link will revolutionize connectivity to Sikkim, drastically reducing travel time, boosting tourism, and facilitating trade and commerce. It will play a crucial role in improving socio-economic conditions, enhancing accessibility, and strengthening national integration.”

He reaffirmed NFR’s commitment to timely completion, saying, “We are dedicated to ensuring that the benefits of this crucial rail infrastructure reach the people of West Bengal and Sikkim at the earliest. This project stands as a testament to our relentless pursuit of development and progress in the region.”