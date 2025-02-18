Police Crack Down on Human Trafficking, Two Touts Arrested in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 18, 2025: In a significant breakthrough against human trafficking, the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Crime Suppression Wing of the state police have arrested a notorious tout Niloy Ahmed from Bangalore in a joint operation.

According to police sources, Niloy Ahmed has been facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into Tripura for a long time, charging hefty amounts for his services. “We have been tracking his activities for a while. His arrest is a major step in dismantling this network,” said a senior police official. Ahmed, originally from Jatrapur district in Dhaka, was presented in court on Tuesday, where the judge ordered a five-day police remand. Authorities believe his interrogation could expose other key operatives in the human trafficking racket.

In another crackdown, the Agartala GRP police station arrested Khokon Das (30) on similar charges. A resident of Dungirpar in Kayadefa under Madhupur police station, Das was apprehended in a joint operation involving Agartala GRP, the Border Security Force (BSF), and Madhupur police.

“Based on a tip-off from reliable sources, we conducted the raid and arrested the suspect. We suspect he has been involved in human trafficking for a long time,” said a police official. The authorities are currently interrogating him to uncover further details about the network.

The police have assured that their crackdown on human trafficking operations will continue. “We are committed to eliminating this menace. No one involved in such crimes will be spared,” the official added.