Sikkim’s Kishor Dungmali Rai To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At National Sports Festival

NET Web Desk

Kishor Dungmali Rai from Majhitar, Pakyong District, has been selected for the prestigious “Lifetime Achievement (Sports) Award” at the 29th National Sports Cultural Festival. The award honors his exceptional contributions and unwavering dedication to the promotion of sports.

The Assam Sports Association (ASA) announced that the award will be presented during the closing ceremony of the festival on 23rd February 2025 at Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir in Guwahati. The ceremony will also celebrate the 110th birth anniversary of Premoda Kanta Sarma, a renowned freedom fighter and a key figure in shaping modern sports culture in Northeast India.

Rai’s continuous efforts to inspire youth and foster sportsmanship have made a significant impact, not only in Sikkim but across the region. His achievements stand as a testament to his lifelong commitment to the development of sports.