Tripura Literature Festival to Illuminate Agartala with Eminent Scholars and Artists on February 21

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 18, 2025: Agartala is set to witness a historic literary extravaganza as the “Tripura Literature Festival,” organized by URAN taking place at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city. This grand three-day event is beginning on February 21st i.e. International Mother Language Day aims to celebrate literature, art, and intellectual discourse, adding a new chapter to the state’s cultural legacy.

The festival will be inaugurated on February 21st at 5 PM by the Chief Minister of Tripura, Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha. The event will also be graced by the Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, alongside the state’s Minister Sushanta Chowdhury. Their presence is expected to add prestige to this remarkable literary gathering.

For the first time in Tripura’s history, such a grand literary festival will host an array of distinguished personalities, including Booker Prize winners, Magsaysay Award laureates, Padma Shri awardees, and Sahitya Akademi awardees. Notable figures include India’s first astronaut, Rakesh Sharma, Padma Shri and Magsaysay Award-winning oncologist Dr. Ravi Kannan, and Booker Prize laureate Geetanjali Shree.

Renowned poet Joy Goswami will enthrall audiences with his poetry, while celebrated artist Swagatalakshmi Dasgupta will mesmerize with her music. Raju Baul, known for his spellbinding performance at the Jaipur Literature Festival, will also be present. Burdwan’s famous Bahurupi troupe is set to deliver an unforgettable performance, adding to the festival’s cultural fervor.

The festival will commence with an insightful discussion by Dr. Ravi Kannan on literature and medical science. Following this, Padma Shri Gokul Chandra Das will captivate the audience with his traditional Dhak performance, paving the way for Swagatalakshmi Dasgupta’s musical brilliance.

On February 22nd, from 11 AM, the second day will open with a session featuring film actor, director, and singer Anjan Dutt, alongside publisher Apu Dey. At 12 PM, astronaut Rakesh Sharma will delve into the intriguing confluence of science and literature, offering a celestial perspective to the audience. The evening session will feature Sahitya Akademi laureate Saro Khaibam Gambhini, Naresh Debbarma, Darba Sayanam Srinivasacharya, and international literary figures like Sri Lanka’s Rashmika Mandawala.

At 5:45 PM, Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree and Rabindra researcher Bikash Chowdhury will share their literary insights. Esteemed author Dr. Nabakumar Basu and writer Anuradha Sharma Pujari will engage in a dialogue from 6:45 PM, followed by Chandrima Roy’s enchanting narration. The day will conclude with a soul-stirring musical performance by Dr. Senjuti Gupta.

On February 23rd, the final day, discussions will feature scholars Arun Kamal, Ashok Deb, Dr. Anirban Ganguly, Vinayak Banerjee, Arindam Mukherjee, and Parijat Datta. At 6:30 PM, renowned cardiologist Dr. Kunal Sarkar will captivate the audience with his discourse, followed by a poetic session with Joy Goswami from 7:15 PM. The festival will culminate with a vibrant performance by Raju Baul and his team at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan’s Hall No.-II.

Beyond literary discussions, the festival grounds will feature a captivating exhibition of pottery, paintings, and sculptures, in collaboration with the Society for Art Research and Training. Attendees can explore book stalls, savor delectable cuisine, and experience artistic displays at the entrance of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, reflecting the vibrant essence of Tripura’s literary heritage.

This monumental event has been made possible through the support of various institutions, including Techno India University Tripura, Shyamsundar Company Jewellers, Tripura Skill Development Department, Bamboo Mission, ONGC, SBI, and many more. The voluntary organization Udan extends heartfelt gratitude to these institutions for their unwavering support in bringing the Tripura Literature Festival to life.