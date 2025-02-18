Tripura: Naksha City Survey Project Inaugurated, Highlights Benefits of Drone-Based Land Measurement

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 18, 2025: In a significant step towards modernizing land measurement, the government will now utilize drone technology to ensure precise mapping of land. This was announced by Mayor Dipak Majumdar during the inauguration of the Naksha City Survey Project through Drones at the Agartala Municipal Corporation Conference Hall on Saturday.

The project is a collaborative effort between the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the Tripura Government, aims to revolutionize land measurement in the city. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and MLA Ram Prasad Pal, Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar, MLA Mina Rani Sarkar and several other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Majumdar emphasized the transformative impact of the initiative. “For the first time, drones will be used to measure residential land in Agartala. This will not only ensure accurate land records but also significantly reduce land-related disputes,” he stated.

The Ministry of Rural Development and the Land Resources Department of the Government of India launched the Naksha project to deploy drone-based land surveys in 152 cities across the country, with Agartala being among the selected cities under this cutting-edge initiative.

Highlighting the project’s importance, the Mayor remarked, “This initiative will bring substantial benefits to the residents by providing precise measurements of land ownership, easing property disputes, and streamlining urban planning. The use of drones will make the survey process more efficient and transparent.”

The launch of the Naksha City Survey Project marks a historic step in urban land management for Agartala, reflecting the government’s commitment to leveraging technology for improved governance.