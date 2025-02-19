Assam: Fifth Body Recovered From Umrangso’s ‘Cursed’ Coal Mine After 44 Days

NET Web Desk

Search operations continue as 11 workers remain trapped, sparking legal and political debates.

A fifth body was recovered on Wednesday afternoon from the ill-fated coal mine in Umrangso’s Tin Kilo, Kalamati, following 44 days of intense search efforts. The identity of the deceased remains unknown.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) led the recovery operation as part of ongoing efforts to locate the remaining workers still trapped underground. The tragic mining disaster has captured widespread attention and sparked both legal and political discussions.

In a significant development, the Gauhati High Court held a hearing on February 14 addressing illegal coal mining in Assam. The state government, adhering to court directives, submitted an affidavit detailing actions taken against illegal mining activities. The court has consolidated 14 cases related to rat-hole mining for a joint hearing, including the suo motu case connected to the Umrangso mine disaster.

Raijor Dal chief and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi also raised the issue in the Assam Assembly, highlighting that 11 workers are still trapped and demanding immediate action. Gogoi called for the suspension of the session until their rescue and urged for the rapid deployment of a fact-finding team to the site.