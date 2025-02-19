Betel Leaves Farmers in Kumarghat Struggle Amid Irrigation Crisis, Demand Government Aid

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 19, 2025: Betel leaves farmers in the Tripura’s Chitagangvasti area of Kumarghat under Unakoti district are facing severe difficulties due to an acute shortage of irrigation water, which has led to a drastic decline in betel production. With plantations drying up, farmers are struggling to sustain their livelihood, while market prices of betel leaves continue to soar due to low supply.

“Betel leaves cultivation is the only means of livelihood for more than two hundred families in this area. But currently, our income has been severely affected. Proper irrigation is essential for a good yield, but with no proper water supply system, our plantations are suffering. As a result, betel leaves are drying up, leading to wastage, and the price is skyrocketing in the market,” said Tapan Dey, a betel leaf farmer from Chitagangvasti.

Tripura is known for betel cultivation, with Kumarghat being a significant hub. Betel leaves from this region are exported to various markets across the state, including the capital city, Agartala. However, the ongoing crisis has severely impacted production. Farmers allege that despite their contribution to the economy, they are deprived of essential government facilities.

Another betel leaves farmer, who wished to remain anonymous, echoed similar concerns. “The dry season has made irrigation impossible. We cannot supply large, healthy betel leaves to buyers. Moreover, the previous hailstorm caused extensive damage to our crops, but till date, we have received no assistance from the government.”

The farmers also face challenges in selling their produce due to the absence of proper market facilities. “There is no designated shed for us to sell betel leaves. We have to struggle under the scorching sun and pouring rain. We urge the government to ensure proper irrigation facilities. If production increases, prices will stabilize, benefiting both farmers and consumers,” Dey added.

With dwindling production, the supply of betel leaves in state markets has significantly decreased, leading to inflated prices. Both farmers and consumers are bearing the brunt of the crisis. The affected farmers are now calling on the government to intervene with immediate irrigation solutions and financial aid to sustain the region’s betel cultivation, which remains the backbone of their livelihood.