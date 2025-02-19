Gelephu Mindfulness City Presents Tremendous Opportunity For Assam, Says Bhutan Minister Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji

NET Web Desk

Bhutan’s Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Employment, Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, has highlighted that the development of Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) presents a significant opportunity for Assam, strengthening bilateral ties between Bhutan and India.

Dorji praised the ongoing infrastructure development in Gelephu, emphasizing that it would foster enhanced trade, commerce, and people-to-people exchanges between the two nations. “It’s a great infrastructure project that will greatly contribute to strengthening the excellent bilateral relations between Bhutan and India,” he stated, adding that Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been very supportive of the initiative.

Gelephu Mindfulness City, located in Bhutan, is a Special Administrative Region designed to integrate sustainable development, mindfulness, and holistic living. Its strategic location at the crossroads of South Asia, ASEAN, and China positions it to become a leader in mindful urban growth.

The Assam government is also working on a related initiative to develop a similar city in the state, aimed at boosting tourism and economic benefits. During a recent press conference, Chief Minister Sarma called for the establishment of a special industrial economic zone in Assam to further support the project.

The progress of Gelephu Mindfulness City is expected to create long-term economic and cultural benefits for both Bhutan and India.