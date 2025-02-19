HSLC Exam Begins In Manipur, But Exam Lapses Leave Students In Distress

NET Web Desk

The High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) 2025, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM), began today with the English paper as the first exam. A total of 39,052 students, including 535 internally displaced students, are appearing across 155 centers statewide.

However, the exam was marred by administrative lapses, leaving several students unable to participate. 31 students from P. Namjoklung High School, Sawombung, missed their exams due to their school’s failure to submit their details to BOSEM. Their guardians have appealed for a special chance to secure their academic future.

Similarly, four students from Laphupat Tera High School were barred from appearing after their headmaster failed to register them with BOSEM in Class 9. One affected student, Sanabam Keke Mangang, reportedly learned too late that his admit card had not been issued. Allegations suggest the school administration had privately informed some students but kept their parents unaware.

Concerned parents have urged BOSEM to intervene and prevent such incidents in the future. Meanwhile, the rest of the examination process is proceeding smoothly across the state.