Manipur: District-Level Training On Routine Immunization Concludes In Noney

NET Web Desk

A district-level capacity-building and training program on improved and inclusive routine immunization (RI) concluded today at N.G. Memorial Hall, Longmai Town, Noney District Headquarters.

Organized by the District Health Society, Noney, the program aimed to enhance immunization practices for medical officers, DPMU, BPMU, CCHs, and CHOs.

Experts, including Dr. D. Pao (WHO), Abdul Kasim (UNDP), G.G. Stephen (UNICEF), and Dr. Jendum Golmei (District Immunization Officer, Noney), conducted sessions on cold chain management (e-VIN), immunization microplanning, headcount surveys, school vaccination, communication strategies, and supervision techniques. Over 42 healthcare workers from the district participated in the training.