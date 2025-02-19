Manipur: Security Forces Arrest Multiple Insurgents In Statewide Crackdown

NET Web Desk

In a series of counter-insurgency operations, Manipur Police and Security Forces arrested multiple individuals linked to banned militant outfits, recovering arms, ammunition, and other materials used for unlawful activities.

On Tuesday, Manipur Police apprehended a sympathizer of the KCP (PWG) group, identified as Romeo Laishram (50) of Yurembam Awang Leikai, from his residence under Patsoi Police Station, Imphal West. Authorities recovered one 7.65 mm pistol with a magazine loaded with five rounds, one white ammunition box containing ten rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition and one pistol holster.

In a separate operation, Security Forces arrested an active cadre of PREPAK (PRO) near the Mahindra Showroom, Okshongbung, along Tiddim Road under Moirang Police Station, Bishnupur District. The individual was identified as Thokchom Sanathoi Singh alias Chongthoiba (24).

Another PREPAK (PRO) cadre, identified as Salam Sitoljit Singh alias Seventy alias Sevenkumar (36), was arrested from Uripok Khumanthem Leikai under Imphal Police Station, Imphal West. He was allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting the general public. A mobile handset was seized from his possession.

Additionally, Manipur Police arrested an RPF/PLA member, Waikhom Ibungo Meitei alias Mangal (26), from Hatta Golapati near Public Hospital under Porompat Police Station, Imphal East. Officials reported his direct involvement in extorting money from the public, government officials, and educational institutions.

In yet another operation, Security Forces apprehended a PLA cadre, Thokchom Ajit Singh alias Nanao (40), from Leimaram Canal area under Nambol Police Station, Bishnupur District. A mobile phone with a Jio SIM card was seized from him.

Authorities have intensified efforts against insurgent activities in Manipur, targeting groups engaged in extortion, arms smuggling, and disruptive activities. Further investigations are underway.