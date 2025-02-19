Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma Inaugurates Apollo Trinity Medical Centre In Shillong

Shillong, Febr 19: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, along with Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, inaugurated the Apollo Trinity Medical Centre in Lower Nongrim Hills, Shillong, on Wednesday.

During the inauguration, Sangma underscored the importance of accessible, high-quality healthcare for the people of the region. He expressed confidence that the collaboration with Apollo would provide expert medical consultations and advanced diagnostic services to the local population.

The newly launched medical centre will offer a variety of services, including Outpatient Department (OPD) consultations, specialist care, and cutting-edge diagnostic facilities such as ECG, TMT, echocardiography, pulmonary function tests (PFT), ultrasound, X-ray, dental care, ophthalmology, physiotherapy, and an integrated lab connected with Apollo Diagnostics.

