Nagaland: Pawan Hans Team Conducts UDAN RCS Inspection In Kohima To Strengthen Regional Connectivity

NET Web Desk

A team from Pawan Hans visited Kohima on 18th February 2025 to conduct inspections under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN. The focus was on evaluating infrastructure and feasibility in five districts—Tuensang, Mokokchung, Zunheboto, Kohima, and Phek—selected for the first phase of the initiative. The UDAN scheme aims to boost regional air connectivity and foster economic development in Nagaland’s remote areas.

In discussions with transport officials, Transport Secretary Robert Longchari outlined key developments and challenges. While most infrastructure is in place, some financial approvals and minor adjustments, such as helipad upgrades and fencing, are still pending. Additionally, legal and land acquisition issues must be addressed before flight operations can begin.

Longchari emphasized that the helicopter service will significantly benefit not only district headquarters but also remote subdivisions, particularly in medical emergencies and subsidized transportation. With Nagaland’s challenging road infrastructure, the enhanced air connectivity is expected to provide a critical alternative. Pawan Hans is assessing current facilities and plans to build additional helipads to support the scheme in the future.