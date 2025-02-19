Sikkim: Minister Reviews Astachiranjivi Dham Project In Namthang Rateypani

NET Web Desk

The Minister of Commerce & Industries and Tourism & Civil Aviation, accompanied by Area MLA Sanjeet Kharel, Advisor to CM Rohit Raj Gurung, Prakash Chettri, Secretary of the Tourism Department, and other officials, visited Namthang Rateypani to review the progress of key tourism projects in the region.

A major focus of the visit was the ongoing Astachiranjivi Dham project in Nagi, which is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing tourism in the area. The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the timely completion of the project and pledged to provide all necessary support for its swift development. The project is slated for inauguration by Chief Minister PS Golay.

The Minister also assured the Namthang Rateypani community of continued efforts to improve infrastructure and further develop the region’s tourism potential. MLA Sanjeet Kharel expressed appreciation to the Minister and other officials for their dedication and support in advancing the tourism initiatives in the area.

This visit highlighted the government’s focus on strengthening Sikkim’s tourism sector and positioning Namthang Rateypani as a prominent tourist destination in the state.