Tripura: Agartala’s Mayor & MLA Dipak Majumdar Inspects Renovation Work at MB Tilla Market, Assures Timely Completion

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 19, 2025: Agartala Municipal Corporation’s Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar inspected the progress of the renovation work at MB Tilla Market on Wednesday, expressing optimism about its benefits for both buyers and sellers.

“The completion of this renovation will significantly enhance the marketplace, ensuring better facilities for traders and visitors alike,” Mayor Majumdar stated during his visit. He was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Corporator Alok Roy and other officials.

Highlighting the delays in the project, the Mayor explained, “The construction was initially assigned to a contractor, but due to their inability to complete the work on time, a fresh tender was issued, and a new contractor took over.”

Mayor Majumdar assured that the first phase of the building, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore is expected to be completed by April next year. “We are committed to ensuring timely completion so that the market becomes fully operational for the benefit of the people,” he added.