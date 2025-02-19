Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Tripura: Agartala’s Mayor & MLA Dipak Majumdar Inspects Renovation Work at MB Tilla Market, Assures Timely Completion

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Tripura
Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 19, 2025: Agartala Municipal Corporation’s Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar inspected the progress of the renovation work at MB Tilla Market on Wednesday, expressing optimism about its benefits for both buyers and sellers.

“The completion of this renovation will significantly enhance the marketplace, ensuring better facilities for traders and visitors alike,” Mayor Majumdar stated during his visit. He was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Corporator Alok Roy and other officials.

Highlighting the delays in the project, the Mayor explained, “The construction was initially assigned to a contractor, but due to their inability to complete the work on time, a fresh tender was issued, and a new contractor took over.”

Mayor Majumdar assured that the first phase of the building, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore is expected to be completed by April next year. “We are committed to ensuring timely completion so that the market becomes fully operational for the benefit of the people,” he added.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News