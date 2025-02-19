Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Meets Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi, Discusses Educational Upgrades

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 19, 2025: Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. The meeting focused on key educational initiatives aimed at enhancing the academic landscape of Tripura.

Discussions revolved around the development of Vidya Jyoti Schools, upgrading Women’s College into a full-fledged Women’s University and elevating Tripura Institute of Technology to the status of a Technical University.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Dr Saha emphasized the importance of these projects, stating, “Strengthening our educational infrastructure is crucial for empowering students and ensuring quality learning opportunities in Tripura.”

The Union Minister assured full cooperation, highlighting the government’s commitment to promoting education in the northeastern region.