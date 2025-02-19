Tripura’s MP Rajib Bhattacharjee Provides Battery-Powered Vehicle for GB Pant Hospital Patients

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 19, 2025: In a significant step towards patient convenience, MP Rajib Bhattacharjee has introduced a battery-powered vehicle at Govinda Ballabh Pant (GB) Hospital in Agartala city from his MPLAD fund to facilitate smooth transportation between hospital buildings.

Family members of patients have lauded the initiative, stating that it has eased the difficulties faced by patients in moving from one building to another. “Earlier, it was extremely challenging for patients and their attendants to travel within the hospital premises. Thanks to MP Rajiv Bhattacharya’s initiative, this problem has been significantly reduced,” said a patient’s relative.

The driver of the battery-operated vehicle highlighted that many patients and their families were initially unaware of the service. “I personally inform them and ensure they get a comfortable ride. This service is completely free of cost, as per the MP’s instructions,” he said.

The initiative has received widespread appreciation from hospital visitors. “This effort by MP Rajib Bhattacharjee is truly commendable. It has brought relief to patients who struggle with mobility issues,” remarked another attendant.

With this move, the MP Rajib Bhattacharjee’s MPLAD fund has reaffirmed its commitment to public welfare, ensuring that patients receive not just medical care but also enhanced accessibility within the hospital.