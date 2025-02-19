Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh Visits Nagaland

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Feb 19: Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, arrived in Nagaland on Tuesday for an official visit.

He was warmly received by Additional State Protocol Officer Meripeni Ngullie, officials from Chumoukedima district, and representatives from the Forest Department.

During his visit, the Union Minister is scheduled to hold meetings and discussions. Singh is also expected to tour other states in the North East region as part of his official engagements.

