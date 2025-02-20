APFRA Rules Aim To Protect Indigenous Culture, Not Target Any Religion: Arunachal CM

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Feb 20: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday clarified that the newly framed rules under the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA) 1978 are meant to safeguard indigenous culture and beliefs rather than target any religious community.

Speaking at the Statehood Day celebrations, Khandu stated that the rules were introduced in compliance with a directive from the High Court. While the Act has been in place for 46 years, he noted that it previously lacked a formal set of rules, which has now been addressed.

“The objective of the new rules is not to target any religious group, including Buddhists, Hindus, Christians, or Muslims, but to strengthen support for the indigenous people of the state,” Khandu said.

The Act, enacted during the tenure of former chief minister PK Thungon, aims to prevent forced religious conversions through inducement or fraudulent means. Violators may face imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to Rs 10,000.

Khandu assured that the government would engage in discussions with officials, stakeholders, and religious leaders to ensure an inclusive approach. Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung has been tasked with facilitating these discussions, with the first meeting scheduled for Friday with the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF).

The ACF, which has opposed the Act, called it “unconstitutional” and staged a hunger strike on February 17, demanding its repeal.

Highlighting key government initiatives, Khandu announced that the state is projected to generate Rs 10,000 crore annually within the next decade from free power and equity shares in power projects. The Centre has approved a 26 per cent equity share in all power projects, which will be provided as a grant-in-aid to the state.

On tourism, he stated that the government has implemented a tourism policy and secured approval for a new tourist circuit covering Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, leading to increased tourist inflow to these regions.