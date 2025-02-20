Australia Withdraws Travel Advisory To Its Citizens Against Traveling To Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Feb 20: Australia has withdrawn its travel advisory for Assam, allowing its citizens to visit the state except for four districts where the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) remains in force, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma stated that Australia had reviewed its travel guidelines and permitted visits to all districts except Tinsukia, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, and Sivasagar. He added that the Australian High Commission assured that if AFSPA is lifted from these districts, the remaining restrictions would also be removed.

Australia and Germany had earlier issued advisories citing security concerns in Assam. Sarma expressed hope that Germany would also lift its travel restrictions soon.

Meanwhile, 35 foreign envoys have confirmed their participation in Advantage Assam, a two-day business summit beginning on February 24, with the number expected to rise to 50. The delegation will arrive on February 23 and visit Kaziranga National Park before witnessing a world record attempt for Jhumoir Binandini, the traditional dance of the tea tribe community, on February 24. They will attend the business summit the following day.

The Prime Minister’s Office has arranged a special aircraft for the visiting diplomats, with the Ministry of External Affairs covering the expenses. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has taken special initiatives to ensure the delegation’s participation, Sarma added.

A high-level business delegation from Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Bhutan, and Japan has also confirmed its participation in the summit, with Malaysia likely to join. Sarma credited roadshows in these countries for attracting foreign investors to the event.