Former Nagaland Minister Kejong Chang Passes Away At 104

NET Web Desk

Dimapur, Feb 20: Former Nagaland minister Kejong Chang passed away at the age of 104 in Dimapur after a prolonged illness.

Chang, who served as a government employee for several decades, entered politics in 1998 and was elected unopposed from the 54th Tuensang Sadar-II Assembly Constituency. He remained a member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly for four terms, serving in the 9th, 11th, 12th, and 13th Houses.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed grief over his demise, stating that Chang was dedicated to uplifting marginalized communities and was widely respected for his kindness and compassion. Rio described him as a father figure for the Chang community and the Naga people.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) also mourned his passing. NDPP President Changwang Konyak highlighted Chang’s contributions to the state, noting that he joined the party in 2022. Although he did not contest the 2023 general elections, he continued to serve as Treasurer of the 54th Tuensang Sadar-II NDPP Assembly Constituency with dedication.

Konyak described him as a leader of wisdom and experience, stating that his absence will be deeply felt.