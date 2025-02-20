Frontier Highway A Game Changer For Arunachal’s Border Development: Kiren Rijiju

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Feb 20: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday described the multi-crore Frontier Highway project as a “game changer” for the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing its transformative potential.

Speaking at the 39th Statehood Day celebrations in Itanagar, Rijiju revealed that the highway would span approximately 1,400 kilometers and involve an investment of nearly Rs 42,000 crore, making it the largest road project in India’s history. “This will be the highest-ever allocation for a single project in the country, and it will significantly enhance infrastructure and connectivity in the border regions,” he said.

Rijiju, however, urged caution regarding potential delays caused by compensation issues. He appealed to the public not to inflate compensation claims or create obstacles, as such actions could slow down the progress of the project. He referenced the East-West Corridor, also known as the Industrial Corridor, which has faced delays due to similar issues.

The Union Minister also highlighted the positive shift in development funding for the Northeast since 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership prioritized the region’s growth. “The prime minister’s focus on the Northeast is evident in his instruction to all ministers to visit the region every 15 days and address its challenges,” he added.

Rijiju emphasized that while Arunachal Pradesh is resource-rich, peace is essential for its development. He also acknowledged the contributions of former chief ministers in transforming the state from a Union Territory to a full-fledged state.