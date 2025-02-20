Infiltration into India Drops Post Hasina Government, Claims BSF Chief at Indo-Bangladesh Border Talks in New Delhi

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 20, 2025: Infiltration into India from across the international border has witnessed a significant decline following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh, claimed Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Daljit Singh Chowdhury. He made this assertion during the 55th edition of the biennial Director General-level talks between the BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) held in New Delhi.

During the discussions, BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui countered reports regarding attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, stating that such claims were exaggerated. “We have received complaints that some minorities felt afraid, but the BGB has assured them of all possible assistance. The Bangladesh administration has taken concrete steps to ensure their safety,” Siddiqui emphasized.

A key issue discussed during the meeting was the erection of barbed-wire fencing along certain sections of the India-Bangladesh border, to which the Bangladeshi delegation raised objections. “There are certain points of contention regarding the fencing. However, we are hopeful that these issues will be resolved soon,” said the BGB chief. He further added that both forces agreed to conduct joint surveys to address concerns wherever necessary.

Siddiqui also clarified that no discussions were held on restructuring the Indo-Bangladesh border agreement signed in 1975. “The primary agenda of our talks was related to border security measures, including fencing and infiltration,” he said.

This high-level engagement marks the first such meeting between the two forces since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August last year. The BSF, which guards the 4,096-km-long India-Bangladesh border spanning five states—West Bengal (2,217 km), Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Assam (262 km), and Mizoram (318 km)—had last engaged with BGB officials in a similar dialogue in Dhaka in March 2024.

With both nations focusing on border security and diplomatic cooperation, officials remain optimistic about resolving contentious issues while ensuring a secure and well-regulated international boundary.