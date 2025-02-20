Manipur Governor Issues Seven-Day Deadline For Return of Looted Weapons

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Feb 20: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has issued a seven-day deadline for the return of looted and illegal weapons, urging individuals to surrender them at the nearest police station, outpost, or security forces camp. The directive follows the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

In an official notice, the governor assured that no legal action would be taken against those who voluntarily return the weapons within the stipulated period. He called on all communities, particularly the youth, to support efforts to restore peace and stability in the state.

“In the greater interest of restoring normalcy, all communities must come forward to ensure the cessation of hostilities and the maintenance of peace and order in society,” the notice stated.

Governor Bhalla reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving the crisis peacefully. “Let us rebuild our state together with hope and trust for a brighter future. Come forward and choose peace,” he urged.

The violence in Manipur began on May 3, 2023, following ethnic clashes between the non-tribal Meitei community and the tribal Kuki-Zo community. The unrest has resulted in 250 deaths and displaced around 60,000 people.