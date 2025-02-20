Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Security Forces Recover Arms Cache In Mayang Imphal Operation

No Comments
NET Web Desk

Acting on intel about armed miscreants and hidden weapons, a joint security team led by SDPO Mayang Imphal conducted a search operation at Mayang Imphal Bengoon Yangbi Sagaisabi farm area from 5:30 am today. The operation involved police, CDO Imphal West, Assam Rifles, and CRPF.

Recovered items included a modified 7.62mm sniper rifle, two 9mm pistols, an MA-3 MK II (Myanmar origin), grenades, ammunition, and a wireless set.

The seized items were handed over to Mayang Imphal Police Station for further action. No casualties or damage were reported, and the operation concluded at 8:00 am.

