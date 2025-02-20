Meghalaya Government, USTM Refute Assam CM’s ‘Fake Varsity’ Charges, Demand Proof

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Feb 20: The Meghalaya government and the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) on Wednesday rejected Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s allegation that the university is a ‘fake institution’ and demanded proof to substantiate his claim.

Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam Sangma asserted that USTM is a recognized state university and upholds high educational standards. “We take education seriously in Meghalaya. If anyone makes allegations, they should provide evidence,” he said.

Chief Secretary DP Wahlang reaffirmed USTM’s credentials, stating that the university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). “All degrees issued by USTM are UGC-approved, so the question of fake degrees does not arise,” he added.

USTM also strongly opposed the allegations, highlighting its contributions to higher education, research, and social welfare since its inception in 2011. “Such statements not only defame the university but also question the credibility of India’s top statutory and accreditation bodies, which have recognized USTM’s academic standards over the years,” it said in a statement.

The university holds an NAAC A+ grade and was ranked among India’s top 200 universities last year. It also secured the 52nd position in the Nature Index, which evaluates research quality and scientific output.

“We urge the Assam Chief Minister to engage in a fact-based discussion and acknowledge USTM’s contributions to higher education. We welcome any inquiry or verification by competent authorities,” the university stated.

USTM emphasized that its teaching, learning, and evaluation processes strictly adhere to UGC guidelines, with its PhD program following rigorous and transparent research standards. It also noted that external experts from premier institutions such as IIT Guwahati, Tezpur University, North-Eastern Hill University, AMU, JNU, Delhi University, and Gauhati University are involved in evaluating its degrees.

Rejecting the accusations, USTM stated, “Such baseless claims not only damage the reputation of a credible educational institution but also demoralize thousands of students, faculty members, and researchers striving for academic excellence.”