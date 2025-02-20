Sikkim Police Arrest Samson Tamang In Bodhgaya After 13-Day Search

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Feb 20: Sikkim Police, in coordination with Bihar Police (Gaya District), arrested Samson Tamang in Bodhgaya on Wednesday night after a 13-day-long search operation. The arrest was made following a complaint against Tamang for hate remarks.

The operation, led by SDPO Tashi Chopel Bhutia, involved a team comprising Investigating Officer PI DP Limboo, PI Naresh Chhetri, SI Taman R. Gurung, and PC personnel. The team initially launched an investigation in Siliguri using technical surveillance and intelligence gathering.

Over the next two weeks, searches were conducted across North Bengal, the Nepal border regions, Delhi, Kurseong, and Darjeeling. Key locations, including Naxalbari, Terai regions, Pani Tanki, and Salugara, were also examined.

Technical inputs later indicated Tamang’s presence in Bodhgaya. Acting on this lead, Sikkim Police coordinated with Bihar Police, leading to his arrest. The accused is now in police custody, and further legal proceedings are underway.