Akhil Gogoi Suspended Again As Assam Assembly Erupts Over Attack On Rakibul Hussain

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Feb 21: Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi was suspended from the Assam Legislative Assembly on Friday after demanding an investigation into the recent attack on Congress MP and former MLA Rakibul Hussain. The incident took place on February 20 in Rupahihat, Nagaon, where masked assailants allegedly waved black flags before physically assaulting Hussain and his bodyguard.

Following his suspension, Gogoi stated on social media, “Again suspended from the Assam Legislative Assembly today for demanding an investigation into the incident of physical assault by masked men on parliamentarian and ex-MLA Shjt Rakibul Hussain.”

The attack has sparked political outrage, with opposition parties accusing the government of failing to ensure the safety of public representatives. Gogoi’s suspension has further escalated tensions in the Assembly, following his previous suspension on February 19 for allegedly disrupting proceedings during a discussion on Guwahati’s water supply scheme.

The Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes as Congress MLAs stormed the Well of the House, demanding an adjournment motion to discuss the attack on Hussain. Speaker Biswajit Daimary adjourned the session twice within the first 30 minutes amid the uproar.

With political tensions running high, the opposition continues to press for a thorough investigation and swift action against those responsible for the attack on Rakibul Hussain.