International Mother Language Day Observed at Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 21, 2025: The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala commemorated International Mother Language Day with due reverence, paying tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the recognition of the Bengali language. The observance began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the temporary martyrs’ altar within the commission premises.

To mark the solemn occasion, the national flag of Bangladesh was flown at half-mast at the commission office. Alongside the tributes, a cultural program was organized, highlighting the significance of linguistic heritage and the sacrifices made for the Bengali language. Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner Arif Mohammad, along with other dignitaries, attended the event.

Speaking to journalists, Assistant High Commissioner Arif Mohammad stated, “Since UNESCO recognized February 21 as International Mother Language Day in 1999, this day has been observed in various countries worldwide. It stands as a symbol of the struggle for linguistic rights.” He also extended his heartfelt greetings to all, saying, “On this great Martyrs’ Day and International Mother Language Day, I convey my best wishes to everyone.”

The event reinforced the importance of language and culture, honoring the legacy of those who fought to preserve the Bengali identity.