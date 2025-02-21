Manipur: MP Leishemba Sanajaoba Warns Of Public Uprising Amid Ongoing Crisis

NET Web Desk

Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba has cautioned that those responsible for the ongoing crisis may face a massive public uprising once the truth comes to light. Speaking on the sidelines of the International Mother Language Day celebration at GP College, he questioned who would be able to control the people if such a movement were to erupt.

Highlighting the extreme hardships endured by the public, Sanajaoba expressed deep concern over the prolonged crisis, which has persisted for nearly two years. He criticized the excessive political maneuvering surrounding the situation and stressed the urgent need for unity and a consensus resolution to safeguard the people.

Addressing recent reports of village defenders being arrested, the MP suggested that the public would soon begin tracing the root causes behind such incidents. While refraining from providing further details, he implied that a closer examination of these circumstances was necessary.

Sanajaoba urged all those involved in shaping the current situation to step forward and work collectively toward a resolution. Without naming any individuals, political figures, or civil society organizations, he issued a stark warning that the consequences could be even more severe than the June 18 uprising.

Reiterating his appeal for unity, the MP emphasized that all parties must come together in the interest of the people to restore stability and peace in the state.