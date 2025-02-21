Manipur: Security Forces Arrest 18 Militants In Multi-Operation Crackdown

NET Web Desk

Security forces on Thursday conducted multiple operations across Bishnupur and Kakching Districts in Manipur, apprehending a total of 18 militants from proscribed outfits.

In the first operation near Moirang Kiyam Leikai under Moirang Police Station, Bishnupur District, 13 active members of KYKL were arrested.

The detainees—identified as Khwairakpam Rojit alias Chingsanglakpa Singh (26), Kongkham Hemlet alias Thoungamba Singh (27), Leishangthem Amarjit alias Nongpok nganba Singh (24), Khwairakpam Bikram alias Rex Singh (42), Soiban Deepak Singh (33), Laishram Indrakumar alias Boi @ Nganba Meitei (36), Konthoujam Swamajit alias Thoujan Singh (36), Heisnam Premananda alias Rocky Meitei (33), Khundongbam Nimai Singh (29), Naorem Amarjit alias Thanil Singh (28), Abujam Ringku alias Thawairakpa Meitei (24), Moirangthem Inao alias Robin Singh (44) and Huirongbam Ibomcha alias Athoi @ Pammel Meitei (18)—were found in possession of an array of items including 14 rounds of 5.56 mm x 45mm live ammunition, 6 rounds of 7.62 mm x 39mm live ammunition, 7 rounds of 7.62 mm x 51mm live ammunition, 3 walkie-talkies and 4 walkie-talkie chargers, 31 pairs of jungle boots, 9 mobile phones, along with camouflage clothes and other tactical accessories.

In a separate operation near Sericulture Gate No. 2 at Kwakta Phougakchao Ikhai Police Station, Bishnupur District, two individuals—Moichingmayum Farid (28) and Md. Amar Shah (29)—were arrested, with authorities seizing suspected brown sugar contraband weighing approximately 1 kg and 866 g.

In a separate case, Manipur Police arrested 01(one) active cadre of UNLF(P) from Chingyang Lairenbi Ima Keithel, Ngariyan Ching near waiting shed under Andro-PS, Imphal East District namely, Hemam Bebeshwor Singh @ Paming (30). The arrested person was directly involved in extortion activities from general public, govt. Officials, private firms etc. for raising their party fund.

Additionally, security forces arrested one active cadre of KCP (City Meitei), Khaidem Benarrjit Singh alias Amuba (28), from Ibudhou Khonghaba Thangjing Laikon under Bishnupur Police Station, Bishnupur District, and another KYKL cadre, Mayanglambam Kiran Singh alias Tikendrajit (43), from the Kakching Sumak Leikai area under Kakching Police Station, Kakching District, who was reportedly involved in extortion activities targeting the public in Imphal West and Kakching areas.

Investigations into all arrests and seizures are currently underway.