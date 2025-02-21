Manipur: Security Forces Recover Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition In Multi-Operation Crackdowns

NET Web Desk

Security forces conducted search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Manipur’s hill and valley districts, recovering an extensive array of weapons and explosives across three separate operations.

In one operation in the Singtom village area under Sugnu Police Station, Kakching District, authorities recovered 1 SLR (without magazine) and 1 single barrel, 1 locally made pumpi (pipe bomb launcher), 3 units of No. 36 hand grenades (without detonators), 2 BAOFENG handsets, 8 tear gas smoke shells (CS), 4 empty 12 Bore cartridges, 3 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition (for SLR), 4 empty AK rifle cases, 2 empty INSAS rifle cases, and 3 empty SLR cases, 3 IEDs weighing approximately 8 kg each, tactical accessories including 1 camouflage T-shirt, 1 pair of jungle boots, 1 BP vest, 1 empty rice bag, and 1 black plastic polythene.

In a separate operation at Mayang Imphal Bengoon Yangbi Sagaisabi under Mayang Police Station, Imphal West District, the recovered items include 1 modified 7.62 mm sniper rifle, 2 9 mm pistols with magazines, 1 SBBL gun, Ammunition: 3 rounds of 7.62 mm, 4 rounds of .303, 3 rounds of 5.56 mm INSAS, and 4 rounds of 9 mm, 2 units of No. 36 hand grenades, 1 stunt shell and 1 tear smoke shell (soft Bose 135m, LR), 5 smoke grenades, plus 1 each of chilli and normal tear smoke shells, 1 BAOFENG wireless set and 1 MA 3 Rifle MKII (Myanmar origin) without a magazine.

Additionally, in an operation at Leisabithol area under Jiribam Police Station, Jiribam District, security forces recovered 2 pompies, 1 AK-47 rifle with a magazine, 1 locally made pistol with a magazine and 1 locally made bolt-action rifle, 2 grenades and 1 mine (7–9 kg, with cortex and detonator), 17 pompi bombs, 2 handmade bombs (Loose PEK, 200g), 5 rounds of 9 mm, 5 rounds of 7.62 mm, and 10 rounds of SLR ammunition. Investigations are ongoing into the recovery of these items.