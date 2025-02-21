Manipur Women’s Groups Warn of Resistance Against Crackdown On Village Defenders

NET Web Desk

Twelve women’s organizations in Manipur have issued a stern warning against the ongoing crackdown on village defenders, declaring that they will take up the responsibility of protecting their land if security forces continue to raid and arrest the defenders. The declaration was made during a press conference held at the office of the All Manipur Women Development Samaj (Nupi Samaj).

Expressing strong resentment over the recent arrests of village volunteers, the women’s groups condemned what they see as unfair targeting of those protecting their communities from aggression. They emphasized that since violence erupted on May 3, Kuki militants have been attacking villages, seizing land, and threatening indigenous populations, forcing villagers to arm themselves in self-defense.

“The government’s decision to label these defenders as criminals and demand they surrender their weapons within seven days is completely unjustified,” the women leaders asserted.

They criticized the directive, arguing that it disregards the ongoing threats posed by Kuki militants. “How can village defenders surrender their weapons when the threat against them still exists? Disarming them would only make them more vulnerable,” they said.

The women’s groups stated that if the Kuki militants had ceased their aggression and land encroachments, the situation would have been different. However, continued attacks, coupled with the government’s failure to provide adequate security, have left indigenous communities defenseless. “The absence of proper security has led to loss of lives and destruction of homes. Instead of ensuring people’s safety, the government is punishing those who stood up to protect their families,” they added.

Condemning security forces for conducting raids and arrests without addressing the root cause of the crisis, the organizations warned that indigenous people will resist any attempt to weaken their defense mechanisms. They urged the government to focus on resolving the conflict through dialogue and appropriate measures rather than criminalizing those safeguarding their land.