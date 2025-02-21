Mizoram Assembly Pays Tribute To Former PM Manmohan Singh

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Feb 21: The Mizoram Assembly on Friday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 on December 26 last year.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma highlighted Singh’s contributions as a statesman and economist, recalling his role in introducing key economic reforms during his tenure as Union Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996. He credited Singh with shaping India’s financial policies and driving economic progress.

Singh was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam five times between 1991 and 2013 and later from Rajasthan in 2019. He also served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 1998 to 2004 before assuming office as Prime Minister.

Lalduhoma also acknowledged Singh’s leadership in foreign policy and his efforts in implementing key welfare schemes such as the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), and the Right to Information Act (RTI). He said the nation mourned Singh’s passing and honored his lasting contributions.

Opposition leader Lalchhandama Ralte, BJP leader Dr. K Beichhua, and Congress legislator C. Ngunlianchunga also paid their respects. Ralte described Singh as a “great scholar and economist,” while Beichhua commended his patience and resilience as a leader.