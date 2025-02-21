Mother Tongue: A Pillar of National Identity, Says Tripura’s Agriculture & Power Minister Ratanlal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 21, 2025: “Even in this era of globalization, the mother tongue remains of paramount importance. It is the identity of a nation, and no country can truly prosper by neglecting its mother tongue,” declared Agriculture & Power Minister Ratanlal Nath while addressing a state-leve; program to celebrate International Mother Language Day at Agartala Town Hall on Friday. The event marked the 25th anniversary of the global observance of International Mother Language Day, which is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of linguistic diversity.

Emphasizing the fundamental role of language in cultural heritage, Minister Nath stated, “Mother, mother tongue, and motherland are three pillars of utmost respect. A nation that forgets these can never progress. A child’s first learning experience is through the mother tongue, which allows them to express their thoughts in the simplest and most effective manner.” He urged everyone present to take an oath to enrich their own mother tongue while respecting and learning other languages as well.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to linguistic preservation, the Minister added, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced a new National Education Policy (NEP) that emphasizes education in the mother tongue. The state government, too, is dedicated to safeguarding all the languages spoken in Tripura by giving them equal importance.”

The event witnessed participation from several distinguished guests, including Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Deepak Majumdar. He expressed his enthusiasm about the day’s significance, saying, “International Mother Language Day is being celebrated across the world with great fervor. The primary objective of this observance is to protect and promote the mother languages of all ethnic communities. The present government is taking significant steps to enrich the languages of diverse communities in Tripura.”

Former Vice-Chancellor of Tripura Central University and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Arunoday Saha underscored the irreplaceable nature of mother tongue in human expression. “Just as there is no substitute for a mother’s milk, there is no alternative to a mother language. It is through this linguistic connection that people express their deepest emotions and cultural identity,” he remarked.

Adding to the discourse, Director of Secondary Education and Elementary Education, N C Sharma also shared his thoughts highlighting the significance of linguistic preservation in education. Among other dignitaries present at the event were Director of Information and Cultural Affairs Department Bimbisar Bhattacharya, Director of Higher Education Department Animesh Debbarma, Director of Kakborok and Other Minority Languages Department Anandahari Jamatia, and Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training, L. Darlong.

The celebrations witnessed a vibrant display of linguistic diversity, as representatives from various language communities of Tripura attended in traditional attire, proudly showcasing their culture and heritage. School and college students contributed to the event’s cultural richness by performing an inaugural song in Bengali, Kokborok, and Hindi, symbolizing the unity in diversity that the occasion seeks to uphold.