National Commission for Women Aims to Strengthen Women’s Rights Awareness in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 21, 2025: The National Commission for Women (NCW) is committed to raising awareness among women about their rights, with a special focus on marginalized areas in Tripura.

Addressing a press conference at the State Guest House here in Agartala city on Thursday, NWC member Dr. Archana Majumdar emphasized the pivotal role of the Tripura Women’s Commission in safeguarding women’s rights and ensuring their welfare. Chairperson of the Tripura Commission for Women, Jharna Debbarma, was also present at the briefing.

Dr. Majumdar, who is on a state visit, highlighted the commission’s plans to expand outreach programs to educate women about their legal rights and protections. “Empowering women with knowledge about their rights is crucial for their upliftment. The Women’s Commission is dedicated to ensuring that women from all backgrounds, especially those in remote areas, have access to information and support,” she stated.

As part of her visit, Dr. Majumdar inspected the obstetrics and gynecology departments at Agartala Government Medical College today. She noted significant advancements in the state’s healthcare system. “There has been considerable improvement in medical services. Modern equipment has been introduced, and a new infrastructure for the medical college is under development. Once completed, it will further enhance healthcare facilities,” she remarked.

Dr. Majumdar also reviewed the state’s progress in tackling social issues such as child marriage and maternal and child mortality. “I have analyzed the maternal and child mortality rates in Tripura, and I am pleased to note that they are much better than the national average. This indicates the positive impact of various health initiatives,” she said.

During her visit to the One Stop Centre in Agartala, she expressed satisfaction with its infrastructure and operational arrangements. “There has been a significant reduction in crimes against women, which is a positive development. However, awareness regarding the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act should be strengthened further,” she added.

She reiterated the commission’s mission to involve more people in initiatives aimed at women’s welfare. “If women do not progress, neither the state nor the country can move forward. Our efforts will continue to ensure that every woman is aware of her rights and has the means to exercise them,” she affirmed.