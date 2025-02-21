Protests Erupt Across Manipur Over Arrest Of Village Volunteers

NET Web Desk

Massive protests broke out across Manipur’s valley districts on Friday following the arrest of village volunteers in Kakching district. Demonstrators took to the streets, burning tyres and blocking roads in several areas to express their outrage against the security forces’ actions.

According to officials, security personnel carried out an early morning operation in Panjao Pallumda, Kakching district, detaining more than 10 village volunteers. The arrested individuals were subsequently taken to a security forces camp at Phundrei in Thoubal district. Reports also indicated that around 28 members of Arambai Tengol, including the commander of Unit-26 Kakching, were apprehended by the Assam Rifles in the early hours of Friday.

Eyewitnesses claimed that locals attempted to prevent the security convoy from transporting the detainees. However, security forces swiftly moved the Arambai Tengol members from the Panlao-Panjin area, where the group reportedly had an operational base.

The arrests come just a day after Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla issued a stern warning, urging individuals to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons within a week. He had cautioned that strict action would be taken against those failing to comply before the deadline.

Protests erupted across multiple districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Kakching. In Imphal, demonstrators forced the closure of markets and roadside shops in key locations such as Wangkhei, Uripok, Thangmeiband, Kongba, Canchipur, and Khurai.

With tensions running high, security forces remain on high alert, closely monitoring developments across the valley districts to prevent further escalation.