Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman Slams BJP-RSS for Insulting Ambedkar, Gandhi and Nehru

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 21, 2025: Strongly criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman accused them of disrespecting India’s Constitution and its framers. Addressing the state convention of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Seva Dal on Thursday, he said, “BJP does not respect freedom, does not respect the Constitution. This BJP and RSS insult even the framers of the Constitution—Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru. They are only worshippers of Nathuram Godse.”

The convention, held at Rajarshi Hall in Udaipur, commenced with the hoisting of the Congress Seva Dal flag, followed by a procession through the city before the formal session began. The event was inaugurated by lighting the ceremonial lamp, with All India Congress Seva Dal Chairman Lalji Desai, MLA Sudip Roy Barman, Pradesh Congress President Ashish Kumar Saha, former Pradesh Congress President and MLA Gopal Chandra Roy, and other senior leaders in attendance.

In his speech, Roy Barman also criticized the BJP government for its silence on the recent repatriation of Indian nationals from the United States under distressing conditions. “Indians have been sent from America with their hands and feet tied, and the Prime Minister has not uttered a word about it. He is too busy saving Adani and Ambani because if they survive, the BJP will survive,” he remarked.

Expressing concerns over the ideological influence of the BJP, the Congress MLA warned, “The BJP is trying to instill its ideology in the minds of the common people. If their ideology takes root, the peace of this country will be lost forever.”

The convention served as a platform for Congress leaders to voice their opposition to the BJP, calling for the protection of India’s democratic and constitutional values.