Tripura: Mata Tripureshwari Temple at Udaipur Gets Rs 42 Crore Facelift Under PRASAD, Swadesh Darshan Schemes

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 21, 2025: Tripura Sundari Devi Temple, also known as Matabari, stands as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas worldwide, attracting lakhs of devotees, especially during Deepawali. Recognizing its religious significance and increasing footfall, authorities have undertaken a major development project to upgrade the temple’s infrastructure and enhance facilities for pilgrims.

The Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for the project, Bhaskar Das Gupta, shared insights on the ongoing work stating that the initiative is being implemented under the PRASAD and Swadesh Darshan schemes with a total funding of Rs 33 crore. Additionally, the state government has contributed Rs 9 crore towards the project.

“This construction is aimed at promoting spiritual tourism and improving amenities for devotees,” Das Gupta remarked. “The project is in its final phase and consists of five key components, including the redevelopment of the temple premises, construction of two toilet blocks, changing rooms, and other essential infrastructure.”

The temple complex now features a three-storied structure with a basement area accommodating stalls that sell local delicacies such as ‘Pera.’ Other additions include office rooms, guest accommodations, a meditation hall, and dining spaces, ensuring a more comfortable experience for visitors.

Historically, the Tripura Sundari Devi Temple was built around 1500 AD by King Dhanya Manikya and has been a center of religious faith for over five centuries. The temple continues to uphold the traditions established by the Manikya dynasty, which belonged to the Chandra Vangsha lineage.

As a major pilgrimage site, the temple sees a daily footfall of 30,000 to 40,000 devotees, with numbers surging to nearly 4 lakh during Deepawali. Mata Tripura Sundari is venerated as the Kul Devi (family deity) of Tripura and holds immense religious importance not only in the northeastern region but across India.

With the extensive infrastructural upgrades nearing completion, the temple is expected to attract even more spiritual tourists, further strengthening its cultural and religious prominence in the country.