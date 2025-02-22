45 Teams, 1,500 Players to Compete in All India Police Football Championship in Tripura: DGP Amitabh Ranjan

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 22, 2025: Tripura is set to host the 73rd edition of the BN Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship, scheduled to commence on February 24 and continue until March 7. Matches will be held at five different locations across the state.

Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan inspected the preparations at Umakanta School Football Stadium in Agartala, where the curtain-raiser ceremony will take place. Later, addressing the media at the Police Headquarters, Ranjan assured that the state police had made extensive arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event.

“Our officials have been working tirelessly to ensure that teams arriving from different parts of the country receive a warm welcome. A special curtain-raiser ceremony has also been planned to mark the beginning of the tournament,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Ranjan stated that this was the first time Tripura was hosting such a prestigious football championship. “It is a moment of pride for us. The tournament will witness exceptional talent, as great players serving in various police departments will showcase their skills on the field,” he added.

Providing details about participation, the DGP informed that 45 teams, including nine women’s teams and 36 men’s teams, will compete in the tournament. The matches will take place in Agartala, Khowai, Jirania, Jampuijala, and Udaipur.

A total of 1,500 players from police forces representing 25 states and four Union Territories will participate. Additionally, seven central paramilitary forces, including BSF, CRPF, and TSR, will field teams. Over the course of the tournament, 102 matches will be played.

When asked about the performance of the Tripura team, Ranjan expressed confidence in their preparation. “Our players have been training rigorously, and we are hopeful they will put up a strong performance,” he said, urging public support for the success of the event.

To ensure the smooth execution of the tournament, a dedicated sports secretariat has been set up, the DGP added.